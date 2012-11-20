New Issue- Delhaize prices 400 mln euro 2020 bond

November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Etablissement Delhaize Freres et Cie “Le Lion” SA/NV

Guarantor Delhaize Group, Delhaize US Holdings Inc, Delhaize America

LLC & Food Lion LLC

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date February 27, 2020

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.709

Spread 185 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 227.5bp

Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, BofAML, JPMOrgan, Deutsche Bank,

ING & KBC

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Euronext Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian Law

ISIN BE0002189554