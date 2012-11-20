New Issue- Delhaize prices 400 mln euro 2020 bond

November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Etablissement Delhaize Freres et Cie “Le Lion” SA/NV
Guarantor Delhaize Group, Delhaize US Holdings Inc, Delhaize America
LLC & Food Lion LLC
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date February 27, 2020
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.709
Spread 185 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 227.5bp
Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date November 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, BofAML, JPMOrgan, Deutsche Bank,
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Euronext Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian Law