New Issue-KBN prices A$100 mln 2022 bond

November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date July 18, 2022

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 99.976

Reoffer price 99.976

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

