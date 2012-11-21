FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KBN prices A$100 mln 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2012 / 9:52 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-KBN prices A$100 mln 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date July 18, 2022

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 99.976

Reoffer price 99.976

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

