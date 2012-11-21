FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Autoneum prices 125 mln SFR 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- Autoneum prices 125 mln SFR 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Autoneum Holding AG

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 14, 2017

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 406.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0196770439

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
