New Issue-Deutsche Bahn Finance prices 60 mln stg 2072 bond

November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG
Issue Amount 60 million sterling
Maturity Date November 29, 2072
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date November 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue