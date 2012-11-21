New Issue-Deutsche Bahn Finance prices 60 mln stg 2072 bond

November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG

Issue Amount 60 million sterling

Maturity Date November 29, 2072

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

