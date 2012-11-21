FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Deutsche Bahn Finance prices 60 mln stg 2072 bond
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2012 / 11:17 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Deutsche Bahn Finance prices 60 mln stg 2072 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG

Issue Amount 60 million sterling

Maturity Date November 29, 2072

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
