New Issue- CCBL Funding prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2015 bond

November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower CCBL Funding Plc
Guarantor China Construction Bank Corporation
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date November 29, 2015
Coupon 3.2 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CCB International Capital Limited, BNP paribas, HSBC,
ICBC, CCBI, BNP Paribas, BOCOMM (HK), CICC HKS, Standard
Chartered Bank, Banco Santander SA, Barclays, Goldman Sachs
International & Morgan Stanley
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law English
