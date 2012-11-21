FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- CCBL Funding prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2015 bond
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2012 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- CCBL Funding prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower CCBL Funding Plc

Guarantor China Construction Bank Corporation

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date November 29, 2015

Coupon 3.2 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CCB International Capital Limited, BNP paribas, HSBC,

ICBC, CCBI, BNP Paribas, BOCOMM (HK), CICC HKS, Standard

Chartered Bank, Banco Santander SA, Barclays, Goldman Sachs

International & Morgan Stanley

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

ISIN XS085877127

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.