New Issue- CCBL Funding prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2015 bond

November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower CCBL Funding Plc

Guarantor China Construction Bank Corporation

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date November 29, 2015

Coupon 3.2 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CCB International Capital Limited, BNP paribas, HSBC,

ICBC, CCBI, BNP Paribas, BOCOMM (HK), CICC HKS, Standard

Chartered Bank, Banco Santander SA, Barclays, Goldman Sachs

International & Morgan Stanley

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

ISIN XS085877127

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue