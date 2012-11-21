New Issue-SaarLB prices 50 mln euro 2022 bond

November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landesbank Saar (SaarLB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2022

Coupon 2.65 pct

Reoffer price 99.85

Yield 2.665 pct

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) SaarLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000SLB5631

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.