New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2019 FRN
November 21, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date November 26, 2019

Coupon 12-month Euribor - 8bp

Issue price 99.87

Reoffer price 99.87

Payment Date November 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BremerLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BRL0260

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

