New Issue- BPCE SFH prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- BPCE SFH prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BPCE SFH

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 29, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.804

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, ING, Natixis, Nord-LB

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011362151

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
