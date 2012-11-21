New Issue-IHG prices 400 mln stg 2022 bond

November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date November 28, 2022

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.787

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Lloyds & RBS

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0859098351

