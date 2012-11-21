New Issue-Rabobank adds C$50 mln to 2016 bond

November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV

Issue Amount C$50 million

Maturity Date October 17, 2016

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.57

Reoffer price 99.57

Yield 2.241 pct

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Rabobank & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total C$175 million

When fungible

ISIN XS0841417719

