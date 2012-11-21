New Issue- Husqvarna prices dual tranche deal

November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Husqvarna
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 99.90
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.3 billion Swedish crown
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 230bp
Issue price Par
Common terms
Maturity Date November 28, 2017
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Svenska Handelsbanken
& Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
