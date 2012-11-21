FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Husqvarna prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Husqvarna prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Husqvarna

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 99.90

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN SE0004926681

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.3 billion Swedish crown

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 230bp

Issue price Par

ISIN SE0004926699

* * * *

Common terms

Maturity Date November 28, 2017

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Svenska Handelsbanken

& Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
