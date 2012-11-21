New Issue-Allianz prices $1.0 bln Perp bond

November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Allianz SE
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge No
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default No
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme
