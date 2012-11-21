FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Allianz prices $1.0 bln Perp bond
#Market News
November 21, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Allianz prices $1.0 bln Perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Allianz SE

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge No

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default No

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0857872500

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
