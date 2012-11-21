New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2016 bond

November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen - Thuringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date November 29, 2016

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.74

Yield 0.942 pct

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2(Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN DE000HLB0VH6

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,