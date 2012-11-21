New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2016 bond

November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen - Thuringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date November 29, 2016
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.74
Yield 0.942 pct
Payment Date November 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2(Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
