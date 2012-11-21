FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bord Gasi Eireann prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Bord Gasi Eireann prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bord Gasi Eireann

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 04, 2017

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.829

Yield 3.663 pct

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 321.9bp

over the OBL#164

Payment Date December 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Danske, HSBC,

RBC CM & RBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0858803066

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

