New Issue-Bord Gasi Eireann prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bord Gasi Eireann
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 04, 2017
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.829
Yield 3.663 pct
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 321.9bp
over the OBL#164
Payment Date December 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Danske, HSBC,
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
