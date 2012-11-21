FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KfW adds 300 mln Rand to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2012 / 4:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- KfW adds 300 mln Rand to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 300 million Rand

Maturity Date October 4, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.285

Reoffer price 97.660

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes The Issue size will total 600 million Rand when fungible

ISIN XS0838228996

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

