New Issue- KfW adds 300 mln Rand to 2017 bond

November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million Rand
Maturity Date October 4, 2017
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.285
Reoffer price 97.660
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The Issue size will total 600 million Rand when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.