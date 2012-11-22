New Issue- Malmoe Stad prices 500 mln SEK 2017 bond

November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Malmoe Stad
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 29, 2017
Coupon 1.915 pct
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets
& Swedbank AB
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
