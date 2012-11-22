New Issue- General Electric prices A$500 mln 2016 FRN

November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower GE Capital Australia Funding Pty Ltd
Issue Amount A$500 million
Maturity Date March 4, 2016
Coupon BBSW + 100bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & NAB
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
