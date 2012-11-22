New Issue- General Electric prices A$500 mln 2016 FRN

November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower GE Capital Australia Funding Pty Ltd

Issue Amount A$500 million

Maturity Date March 4, 2016

Coupon BBSW + 100bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & NAB

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

