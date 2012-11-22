New Issue- Volkswagen International prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2017 bond

November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Volkswagen International Finance N.V
Guarantor Volkswagen AG
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date November 30, 2017
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date November 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CCB International, Commerzbank & HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.