New Issue-Mercedes-Benz prices A$100 mln 2015 bond

November 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Mercedes-Benz Australia PTY Ltd
Guarantor Daimler AG
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date December 7, 2015
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 100.903
Reoffer price 100.903
Payment Date December 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.