New Issue- Malmoe Stad prices 100 mln SEK 2015 FRN

November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Malmoe Stad
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 12, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 15bp
Payment Date November 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
