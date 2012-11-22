New Issue- FirstGroup Plc prices 325 mln stg 2022 bond

November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower FirstGroup Plc
Issue Amount 325 million sterling
Maturity Date November 29, 2022
Coupon 5.25 pct
Reoffer price 98.964
Spread 363 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT
Payment Date November 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, Royal Bank
Of Scotland & Santander GBM
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue