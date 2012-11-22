FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- FirstGroup Plc prices 325 mln stg 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
November 22, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- FirstGroup Plc prices 325 mln stg 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower FirstGroup Plc

Issue Amount 325 million sterling

Maturity Date November 29, 2022

Coupon 5.25 pct

Reoffer price 98.964

Spread 363 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, Royal Bank

Of Scotland & Santander GBM

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0859438557

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

