New Issue-Intesa Sanpaolo prices 1.25 bln euro 2022 bond

November 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date December 5, 2022

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.030

Yield 3.743

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 231.2

bp over the 1.5 pct september 2022

DBR

Payment Date December 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, Deutsche Bank &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Italian

Notes Launched under issuer’s Covered Bond

Programme

