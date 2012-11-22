New Issue-Intesa Sanpaolo prices 1.25 bln euro 2022 bond

November 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date December 5, 2022
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.030
Yield 3.743
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 231.2
bp over the 1.5 pct september 2022
Payment Date December 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, Deutsche Bank &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Italian
Notes Launched under issuer’s Covered Bond
Programme
