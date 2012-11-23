FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
November 23, 2012

New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 42bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 42bp

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB1J31

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
