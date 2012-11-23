FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
November 23, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date November 29, 2016

Coupon 12-month Euribor + 20bp

Issue price 100.44

Reoffer price 100.44

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HLB0VJ2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
