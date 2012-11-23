New Issue-BNP Paribas prices 1.5 bln euro 2014 FRN

November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date December 2, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 43bp
Reoffer price 99.889
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 43bp
Payment Date December 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
