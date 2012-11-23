New Issue-Cassa Del Trentino prices 155 mln euro 2013 FRN

November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Cassa Del Trentino
Guarantor Province of Trento
Issue Amount 155 million euro
Maturity Date July 31, 2013
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 177bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 177bp
Payment Date November 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), AA- (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Italian
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.