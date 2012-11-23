New Issue-Cassa Del Trentino prices 155 mln euro 2013 FRN

November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Cassa Del Trentino

Guarantor Province of Trento

Issue Amount 155 million euro

Maturity Date July 31, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 177bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 177bp

Payment Date November 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), AA- (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Italian

ISIN IT0004870959

