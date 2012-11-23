FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Cassa Del Trentino prices 155 mln euro 2013 FRN
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 23, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Cassa Del Trentino prices 155 mln euro 2013 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Cassa Del Trentino

Guarantor Province of Trento

Issue Amount 155 million euro

Maturity Date July 31, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 177bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 177bp

Payment Date November 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), AA- (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Italian

ISIN IT0004870959

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.