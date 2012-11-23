FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BMW US Capital prices 1.5 bln NOK 2015 bond
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
November 23, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-BMW US Capital prices 1.5 bln NOK 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower BMW US Capital LLC

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date December 4, 2015

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 100.824

Payment Date December 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Commerzbank & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programmw

ISIN DE000A1HDA43

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

