New Issue-BMW US Capital prices 1.5 bln NOK 2015 bond

November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower BMW US Capital LLC

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date December 4, 2015

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 100.824

Payment Date December 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Commerzbank & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programmw

ISIN DE000A1HDA43

Data supplied by International Insider.