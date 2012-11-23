New Issue-A2A prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower A2A SpA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 28, 2019
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.718
Yield 4.548 pct
Spread 325 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 374.1
bp over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Mediobanca,
Unicredit & Banca Akros-Gruppo BPM &
Centrobanca
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Italian
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
Programme
