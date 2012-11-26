New Issue-Totoal Capital prices A$100 mln 2017 bond

November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Total Capital International

Guarantor Total SA

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date December 05, 2017

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 101.318

Payment Date December 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

