New Issue-BMW Finance prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BMW Finance NV

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 05, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.825

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 170.5bp

over the DBR

Payment Date December 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, CA CIB, Citigroup & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

