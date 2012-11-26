New Issue-BMW Finance prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BMW Finance NV
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 05, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.825
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 170.5bp
over the DBR
Payment Date December 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, CA CIB, Citigroup & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
