New Issue-BASF prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BASF SE

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 05, 2022

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.822

Yield 2.132 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.3bp

over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date December 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBS & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN DE000A1R0XG3

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.