New Issue-Fiat Finance adds 400 mln euros to 2016 bond

November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Fiat Finance and Trade Limited S.A.
Guarantor Fiat S.p.A
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date October 17, 2016
Coupon 7.75 pct
Reoffer price 101.116
Yield 7.4 pct
Payment Date November 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Pariba,Citigroup,
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & SG CIB
Ratings B1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN
programme
The issue size will total 1.0
billion euro when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0860567121
Data supplied by International Insider.