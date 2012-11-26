New Issue-Fiat Finance adds 400 mln euros to 2016 bond

November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Fiat Finance and Trade Limited S.A.

Guarantor Fiat S.p.A

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2016

Coupon 7.75 pct

Reoffer price 101.116

Yield 7.4 pct

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Pariba,Citigroup,

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & SG CIB

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN

programme

The issue size will total 1.0

billion euro when fungible

ISIN XS0805410239

Temporary ISIN XS0860567121

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.