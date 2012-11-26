FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ICICI Bank adds $250 mln to 2018 bond
November 26, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-ICICI Bank adds $250 mln to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower ICICI Bank Ltd (Dubai Branch)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date February 21, 2018

Coupon 4.7 pct

Reoffer price 102.953

Spread 340 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct October 31, 2017 UST

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC,

JPMorgan & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion when fungible

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

