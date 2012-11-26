FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Eandis prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Eandis prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Eandis CVBA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 30, 2022

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 98.97

Reoffer price 98.97

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Belfius Bank & HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Euronext

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
