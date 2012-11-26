New Issue-Eandis prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Eandis CVBA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 30, 2022
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 98.97
Reoffer price 98.97
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Belfius Bank & HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Euronext
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian
