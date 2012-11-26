FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Svenska Handelsbanken prices 300 mln stg 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Svenska Handelsbanken prices 300 mln stg 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 5, 2022

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.064

Spread 118 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date December 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0860538379

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
