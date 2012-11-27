New Issue-Volkswagen Financial prices 300 mln euro 2015 bond

November 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date December 4, 2015

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.797

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 86.9bp

Over OBL 158

Payment Date December 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) & A- (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN XS0860990802

