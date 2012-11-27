FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Volkswagen Financial prices 300 mln euro 2015 bond
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Volkswagen Financial prices 300 mln euro 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date December 4, 2015

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.797

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 86.9bp

Over OBL 158

Payment Date December 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) & A- (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN XS0860990802

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.