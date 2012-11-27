New Issue-Volkswagen Financial prices 300 mln euro 2015 bond

November 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date December 4, 2015
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.797
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 86.9bp
Over OBL 158
Payment Date December 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) & A- (S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
Data supplied by International Insider.