New Issue-Vivendi prices 700 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Vivendi prices 700 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vivendi SA

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.265

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 168.9bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date December 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Mizuho, Natixis, The Royal Bank of Scotland &

Societe General CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011365220

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
