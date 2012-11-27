New Issue-Vivendi prices 700 mln euro 2020 bond

November 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Vivendi SA
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2020
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.265
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 168.9bp
over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date December 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Mizuho, Natixis, The Royal Bank of Scotland &
Societe General CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
