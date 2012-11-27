New Issue-Rabobank Nederland adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

November 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date November 21, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 101.475
Payment Date December 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBCCM & Rabobank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct Selling & 0.225 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 125 million
Turkish lira when fungible
