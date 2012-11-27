New Issue-BPCE prices 1.75 bln euro 2014 FRN

November 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BPCE
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date December 05, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp
Reoffer price 99.899
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 50bp
Payment Date December 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
