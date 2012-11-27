New Issue-BPCE prices 1.75 bln euro 2014 FRN

November 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BPCE

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date December 05, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp

Reoffer price 99.899

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Payment Date December 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011365196

