New Issue- Credit Mutuel Arkea prices 750 mln euro 2014 FRN

November 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit Mutuel Arkea
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date December 10, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp
Reoffer price 99.899
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 45bp
Payment Date December 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, DZ Bank, LBBW
& Credit Mutuel Arkea
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.