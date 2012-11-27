New Issue-EIB adds 30 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

November 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 30 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 7.25 pct

Issue price 106.8875

Reoffer price 105.7

Reoffer yield 5.226 pct

Payment Date December 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling + 0.1875 m+u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 620 million

Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0580501210

