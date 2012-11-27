FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Renault SA adds 250 mln euros to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Renault SA

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 18, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.145

Spread 395.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 447.6bp

Over the OBL 163

Payment Date December 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC & Unicredit

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 850 million euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011321447

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
