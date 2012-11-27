New Issue- Renault SA adds 250 mln euros to 2017 bond

November 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Renault SA
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 18, 2017
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.145
Spread 395.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 447.6bp
Over the OBL 163
Payment Date December 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC & Unicredit
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 850 million euro
when fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.