New Issue- KDB prices 180 mln SFR 2018 bond

November 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Korea Development Bank (KDB)

Issue Amount 180 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 21, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.354

Reoffer price 100.354

Payment Date December 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN CH0201225197

