New Issue- KDB prices 180 mln SFR 2018 bond

November 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Korea Development Bank (KDB)
Issue Amount 180 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 21, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.354
Reoffer price 100.354
Payment Date December 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.