New Issue- EFSF prices 7.0 bln euro 2013 bond
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- EFSF prices 7.0 bln euro 2013 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 7.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 3, 2013

Coupon 0.125 pct

Issue price 99.905

Reoffer price 99.905

Yield 0.22 pct

Payment Date December 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN EU000A1G0A32

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
