New Issue-Volvo Treasury prices dual tranche deal

November 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volvo Treasury AB
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 03, 2016
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.612
Yield 2.62 pct
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.6 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 03, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 120bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 120bp
Common Terms
Payment Date December 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Handelsbanken & Nordea Markets
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-100
ISIN Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
