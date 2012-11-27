New Issue- CGD prices 500 mln euro 2015 bond

November 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caixa Geral De Depositos SA

(CGD)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 4, 2015

Coupon 5.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.664

Spread 566.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OBL

Payment Date December 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CaixaBI, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

