New Issue- IPIC prices multi tranche deal

November 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower IPIC GMTN Limited
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date November 30, 2015
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.762
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Denoms (K) 200-1
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 800 million euro
Maturity Date May 30, 2018
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.583
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Denoms (K) 100-1
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date May 30, 2023
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue price 99.021
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Denoms (K) 100-1
Common terms
Payment Date November 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, NBAD, Natixis, RBS & Unicredit
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing London
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue