New Issue- IPIC prices multi tranche deal
November 27, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- IPIC prices multi tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower IPIC GMTN Limited

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date November 30, 2015

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.762

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Denoms (K) 200-1

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date May 30, 2018

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.583

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Denoms (K) 100-1

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date May 30, 2023

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.021

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Denoms (K) 100-1

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, NBAD, Natixis, RBS & Unicredit

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing London

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

