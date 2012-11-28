New Issue- AT&T Inc prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

November 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower AT&T Inc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 4, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.099

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 100.5bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date December 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0861594652

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue