New Issue-IFC adds 75 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond
November 28, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-IFC adds 75 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)

Issue Amount 75 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 100.4375

Payment Date December 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 925 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0811020584

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

