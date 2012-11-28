New Issue-AIB Mortgage prices 500 mln euro 2015 bond

November 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower AIB Mortgage Bank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 05, 2015

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.755

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 318bp

over the OBL

Payment Date December 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan &

UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

